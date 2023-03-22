Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,859 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 106.6% during the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $47.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.