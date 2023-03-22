Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $6.55 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,349 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.2% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,903,103,000 after buying an additional 851,994 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,813,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,585,693,000 after buying an additional 998,214 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,929,009,000 after buying an additional 5,556,335 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,674,701,000 after purchasing an additional 367,153 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,963,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,576,829,000 after purchasing an additional 143,238 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $480.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $447.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $482.88 and its 200-day moving average is $510.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.