Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Purchases New Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 788.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Yum China by 4.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,085,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,980,000 after acquiring an additional 671,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Yum China by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,770,000 after acquiring an additional 282,974 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in Yum China by 1.0% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,031,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,042,000 after acquiring an additional 93,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Yum China by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,375,000 after acquiring an additional 166,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insider Activity at Yum China

Yum China Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YUMC opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.52%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Stories

