Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $12,245,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.2 %

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Arete Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.19.

META opened at $202.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.