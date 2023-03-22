Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Has $264,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $289.43 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $309.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.69. The firm has a market cap of $293.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.