Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Director Anuroop Duggal Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) Director Anuroop Duggal purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,950.00.

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE CFW opened at C$4.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.09. The company has a market cap of C$332.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.91. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.90 and a twelve month high of C$7.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$14.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calfrac Well Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.70.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Articles

