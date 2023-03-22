Capital One Financial Weighs in on Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sunnova Energy International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sunnova Energy International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 27.53%.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Up 13.7 %

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NOVA. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.12. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

