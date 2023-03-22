Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 247.9% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Caterpillar by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $224.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.