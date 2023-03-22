Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $224.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

