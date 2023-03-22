Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Director Alex Pourbaix Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) Director Alex Pourbaix purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, with a total value of C$534,000.00.

Alex Pourbaix also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

On Friday, February 17th, Alex Pourbaix purchased 20,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.25 per share, with a total value of C$485,030.00.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 4.4 %

TSE CVE opened at C$23.14 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$19.72 and a 12 month high of C$31.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$25.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of C$44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.92.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

CVE has been the subject of several research reports. CSFB cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CIBC cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.64.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.