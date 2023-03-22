Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Centene by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,266,000 after acquiring an additional 855,690 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,316 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Centene by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,979,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,165 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,399,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,489,000 after acquiring an additional 183,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,226,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,614,000 after purchasing an additional 109,994 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $9,984,926. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $9,984,926. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CNC opened at $65.29 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $61.82 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Argus upped their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.39.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

