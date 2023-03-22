Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Up 6.1%

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.50 and last traded at $109.20. Approximately 206,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 709,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.95 and a beta of 1.46.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.