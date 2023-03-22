Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Holdings Cut by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,893 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,979 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $9,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,889,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,430,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,943,619 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $391,589,000 after acquiring an additional 553,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $391,652,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $148.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $120.09 and a one year high of $182.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.60.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.62.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.