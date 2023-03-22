CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires New Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $128.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.75. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.