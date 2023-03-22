CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys New Shares in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Plexus by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,557,000 after purchasing an additional 163,722 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 544.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,378,000 after purchasing an additional 148,390 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,063,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 567.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 61,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 49.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 47,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $96.74 on Wednesday. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $74.53 and a 12 month high of $115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.68.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

