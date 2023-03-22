CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases Shares of 1,039 UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNF. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 5.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in UniFirst by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

UNF stock opened at $192.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.00. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $205.59. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.91.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.26. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $541.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

UNF has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on UniFirst to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

In related news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at $867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $1,583,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,867.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

