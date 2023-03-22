CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 2,865 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,178,548,000 after purchasing an additional 803,013 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,428,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 805,831 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,839,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,295,000 after purchasing an additional 421,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,032 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $153.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.11 and its 200 day moving average is $167.82. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.71 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

