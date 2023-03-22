Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CSSEP opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.57. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $25.31.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

