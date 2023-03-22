Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,627.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,578.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,539.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,844.79.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,404 shares of company stock worth $15,317,901. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

