Colin Sutherland Buys 5,000 Shares of Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC) Stock

Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC – Get Rating) Director Colin Sutherland bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,750.00.

Arizona Metals Price Performance

Shares of AMC stock opened at C$3.99 on Wednesday. Arizona Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.06. The firm has a market cap of C$446.17 million and a P/E ratio of -16.49.

Arizona Metals Company Profile

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

