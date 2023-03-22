Colin Sutherland Buys 5,000 Shares of Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC) Stock

Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC – Get Rating) Director Colin Sutherland bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,750.00.
Arizona Metals Price Performance
Shares of AMC stock opened at C$3.99 on Wednesday. Arizona Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.06. The firm has a market cap of C$446.17 million and a P/E ratio of -16.49.
Arizona Metals Company Profile
See Also
- Asana Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.