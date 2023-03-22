Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk Sells 4,500 Shares

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.05, for a total transaction of C$31,725.00.

CMG stock opened at C$6.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$560.35 million, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.33, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.82. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$4.29 and a one year high of C$7.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

