Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,511 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.4% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.
Merck & Co., Inc. Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
See Also
