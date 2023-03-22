Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIG. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $69.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,221 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,348.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,711,751.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,348.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $298,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,872,898 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

