Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $218.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.97 and a 200 day moving average of $236.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

