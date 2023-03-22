Cooper Financial Group Acquires 355 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HON shares. HSBC lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.88.

HON opened at $191.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.36 and a 200 day moving average of $199.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

