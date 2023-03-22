Cooper Financial Group Acquires 633 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Insider Activity

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.96. The company has a market cap of $229.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.