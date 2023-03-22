Cooper Financial Group Grows Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 3.0 %

In other news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $336,600.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Elizabeth Sandler purchased 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at $91,129.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 1.39. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $23.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.30%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.00%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Featured Stories

