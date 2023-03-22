Cooper Financial Group Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Progressive were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $1,038,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Progressive by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 49,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,210 shares of company stock worth $6,775,738. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 0.8 %

Progressive Dividend Announcement

PGR opened at $140.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $106.35 and a twelve month high of $146.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.85.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

