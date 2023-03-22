Cooper Financial Group Has $454,000 Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Hershey were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hershey from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

Hershey Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares in the company, valued at $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at $29,692,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,212 shares of company stock worth $11,884,581. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $243.19 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $247.20. The company has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.