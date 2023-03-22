Cooper Financial Group Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $354.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $337.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Redburn Partners began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

