Cooper Financial Group Has $712,000 Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,464 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Emfo LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 254 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,387 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,023 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $302.66 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $233.01 and a 12 month high of $325.19. The stock has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.90.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at $28,227,849.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,662 shares of company stock worth $13,885,171. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

