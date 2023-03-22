Cooper Financial Group Has $890,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.23.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $178.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.