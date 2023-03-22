Cooper Financial Group Purchases New Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORLY opened at $819.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $821.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $799.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $873.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

