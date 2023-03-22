Cooper Financial Group Raises Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,008 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TD opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $56.36 and a 52 week high of $82.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.721 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

