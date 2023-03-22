Cooper Financial Group Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,299,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,549,000 after buying an additional 1,965,930 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $109,788,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,768,000 after purchasing an additional 359,672 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 588,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,352,000 after purchasing an additional 308,414 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,128,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $182.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.18. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $213.09.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

