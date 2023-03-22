Copeland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,286 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $331,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $490.85 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $217.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $493.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on COST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

