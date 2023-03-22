Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,249 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 18.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Stryker by 26.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stryker Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $278.12 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $284.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.78. The stock has a market cap of $105.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.