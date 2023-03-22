Copeland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2,621.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,244 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MSCI by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of MSCI by 23.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,264,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $554.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $532.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.52. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $572.50.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.10.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Further Reading

