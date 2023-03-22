Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 13,961 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,637 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 13,961 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. OTR Global raised NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $152.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.52.

NYSE NKE opened at $125.61 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.19. The company has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

