Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,194 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,557 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $189.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.22. The company has a market capitalization of $115.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Several analysts have commented on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

