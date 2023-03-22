Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,167 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $216.17 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 617.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 914.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.71.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.