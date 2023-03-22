Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 707 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $75.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $149.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

