Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754,831 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 912.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 100,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTRA. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.