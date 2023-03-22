Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,084 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 52,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 159,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $339.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.74. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.