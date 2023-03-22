Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 111 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 783,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,999,000 after acquiring an additional 24,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $153.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.71 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.11 and a 200-day moving average of $167.82. The stock has a market cap of $400.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

