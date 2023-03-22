CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.55

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from CT UK High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.32. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CT UK High Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

CHI stock opened at GBX 82.31 ($1.01) on Wednesday. CT UK High Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 71 ($0.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 88.50 ($1.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of £70.02 million, a P/E ratio of -633.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.51.

About CT UK High Income Trust

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

