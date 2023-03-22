CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.55

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from CT UK High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.32. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CT UK High Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
CHI stock opened at GBX 82.31 ($1.01) on Wednesday. CT UK High Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 71 ($0.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 88.50 ($1.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of £70.02 million, a P/E ratio of -633.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.51.
About CT UK High Income Trust
