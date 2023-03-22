D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Barbara K. Allen Sells 203 Shares

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) Director Barbara K. Allen sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total value of $19,621.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,129. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DHI opened at $96.84 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $104.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.57 and a 200-day moving average of $84.91.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.27.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Articles

