Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:DE opened at $402.59 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

