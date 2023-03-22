Delcath Systems (DCTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd.

Delcath Systems Price Performance

Shares of Delcath Systems stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.