DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 1,733.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,807 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $9,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 860.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

DexCom Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $118.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.36 and its 200-day moving average is $107.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $134.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 2,303 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $264,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $234,843.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $264,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,676 shares of company stock valued at $18,980,316 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

